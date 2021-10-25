DaVita ordered by FTC to divest three dialysis clinics in Utah
Oct. 25, 2021 4:50 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued an order requiring DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to divest three dialysis clinics in Provo, Utah market to Sanderling Renal Services.
- The order follows an investigation conducted by the watchdog in collaboration with the Utah Attorney General’s Office over allegations that the company’s acquisition of the University of Utah Health’s dialysis clinics would dilute the competition in the market.
- The proposed order imposes strict limits on future mergers on the dialysis service provider, FTC said, calling DaVita (DVA) a company “with a history of fueling consolidation in life-saving health industries.”
- DaVita (DVA) has also been banned from striking or imposing non-compete agreements and other employee restrictions.
In July, the company and CEO Kent Thiry were indicted by a federal grand jury in Denver over charges of collusion with competitors not to woo each other’s key employees.