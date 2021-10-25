Apollo Commercial Real Estate sees originations reaching prepandemic levels soon
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) Q3 earnings miss the consensus estimate; meanwhile, book value per share rises 0.4% during the quarter.
- "We expect origination levels in 2021 to reach pre-pandemic levels, as transaction volume remains robust and commercial real estate market fundamentals continue to improve," said CEO and President Stuart Rothstein.
- Q3 distributable EPS before realized losses and impairments on real estate owned and investments of $0.35 vs. consensus of $0.36; compares with $0.41 in Q2 and $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.
- Net interest income of $60.7M vs. $74M in Q2 and $68.6M in Q3 2020.
- Book value per share of $15.54 at Sept. 30 vs. $15.48 at June 30.
- During the quarter Apollo Commercial (ARI) committed $180M to a new first mortgage loan and received $339M of full repayments.
- Q3 gross add-on fundings of $113M vs. $246M in Q2.
- Held 66 loans with a carrying value of ~$7.3B; W/A unlevered all-in-yield on loan portfolio is 5.2%.
