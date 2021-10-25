Apollo Commercial Real Estate sees originations reaching prepandemic levels soon

REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) Q3 earnings miss the consensus estimate; meanwhile, book value per share rises 0.4% during the quarter.
  • "We expect origination levels in 2021 to reach pre-pandemic levels, as transaction volume remains robust and commercial real estate market fundamentals continue to improve," said CEO and President Stuart Rothstein.
  • ARI stock edges up 0.1% in after-hours trading.
  • Q3 distributable EPS before realized losses and impairments on real estate owned and investments of $0.35 vs. consensus of $0.36; compares with $0.41 in Q2 and $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net interest income of $60.7M vs. $74M in Q2 and $68.6M in Q3 2020.
  • Book value per share of $15.54 at Sept. 30 vs. $15.48 at June 30.
  • During the quarter Apollo Commercial (ARI) committed $180M to a new first mortgage loan and received $339M of full repayments.
  • Q3 gross add-on fundings of $113M vs. $246M in Q2.
  • Held 66 loans with a carrying value of ~$7.3B; W/A unlevered all-in-yield on loan portfolio is 5.2%.
  • Conference call on Oct. 26 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance misses on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.