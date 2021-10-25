House GOP members want teenagers' mental health data from Snap, YouTube and TikTok
- A group of House Republicans on Monday sent letters to Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Google's YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and TikTok asking for those companies to provide internal research they have done on how their products and platforms affect the mental health of teenagers.
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, (R-Wash.), the ranking GOP member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, headed up the letters sent to the social-media giants. The representatives request the companies share any research they have done regarding how users under the age of 13, between the ages of 13 and 18, and 18 and older have been impacted by their services. The companies were also asked for any information about outside research on teenagers mental health that they may have used.
- "Free speech is fundamental to our country. It should be cherished and defended, not undermined," wrote the Congressional Republicans in their letter to YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki. "We are also troubled by the harm Big Tech is causing to children. To that end, we are interested in any documents and related information regarding any internal research or study YouTube has conducted on the effect its product has on children’s mental health."
- YouTube didn't immediately return a request for comment.
- The representatives also asked TikTok parent company ByteDance for any information it has on about Chinese government officials seeking data on U.S. users, if TikTok complied with those requests, and if Beijing told the company to censor any of its content.
- Monday's congressional requests come in the wake of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) dealing with a scandal involving whistleblowers divulging information about how Facebook deals with hate speech and the effects its services have on the mental health of teenage girls, in particular.