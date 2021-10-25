AnaptysBio climbs 14%, will monetize portion of JEMPERLI royalties for $250M with Sagard

Oct. 25, 2021 5:05 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) signs an agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners to monetize a portion of company’s future JEMPERLI royalties and milestones.
  • It is anticipated by the end of 2021, Sagard will pay the company $250M upfront in exchange for royalties payable under its GSK collaboration on annual global net sales of JEMPERLI below $1B starting October 2021.
  • The agreement expires once Sagard receives capped return equivalent to either 125% of the upfront payment if received by end 2026, 135% if received during 2027 or 165% thereafter.
  • Stock jumps 14% during after market hours.
