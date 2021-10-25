AmeriServ surges on new four-year labor contract
Oct. 25, 2021 5:12 PM ETAmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) is on the rise post market after its banking subsidiary, AmeriServ Financial Bank, signed a new four-year labor contract with United Steelworkers Local 2635-06.
- The contract includes a 2% annual wage increase and maintains key provisions of existing health care coverage. It has a $300 bonus for full-time union employees and $150 for part-time union employees for signing the agreement. A new retail sales and service associate job position has also been added.
- The employee union has agreed to and ratified the contract, which will remain in effect through October 15, 2025. Jeffrey Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmeriServ, said that the contract will allow "us to continue focusing on our banking for life strategy."
- AmeriServ Financial is trading +13.99% after hours.