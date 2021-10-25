Malaga Financial declares $0.25 quarterly dividend; special year-end stock dividend
Oct. 25, 2021 5:41 PM ETMalaga Financial Corporation (MLGF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Malaga Financial (OTCPK:MLGF) declares $0.25/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.92%
- Payable Jan. 4; for shareholders of record Dec. 17; ex-div Dec. 16.
- Malaga Financial also announced a special 5% stock dividend on its common stock outstanding, payable on or about December 30, 2021 to shareholders of record Dec. 17.
- Randy Bowers, President and CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to declare a special year-end stock dividend in addition to our 70th consecutive quarterly dividend. This will result in total cash dividends paid in 2021 of $1.00 per share for a 3.92% annual yield based on a closing share price of $25.50 on October 22, 2021 in addition to the special stock dividend. This is the 10th consecutive year that we have declared a special year-end dividend along with the quarterly cash dividend."