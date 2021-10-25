Packaging EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue

  • Packaging (NYSE:PKG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.69 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $2.63 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $2B (+18.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Shares +4.53% AH.
  • Press Release
  • Expects fourth quarter earnings of $2.04 per share.
  • “With no relief from the supply chain obstacles that we, our customers, and our suppliers continue to face along with unprecedented inflation-related challenges, the combination of all these efforts are critical to our success. The improvements and execution our employees deliver constantly, across many fronts, is what allows us to continuously improve our margins.” said Mark W. Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO.
