1stDibs.com rallies for fifth straight session, up 14% on the day and 47% in three weeks

Oct. 25, 2021 6:06 PM ETDIBSBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Antique Jewelry Box

lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jewelry-and-antiques platform 1stDibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) popped some 15% Monday, rising for a fifth straight session as the stock approached a nearly 50% rebound from the post-IPO low that it closed at just three weeks ago.
  • DIBS rose as much as 16.1% intraday Monday before pulling back slightly to end at $17.73, ahead 14.3% for the session. That’s 47% above the $12.06 that shares closed at on Oct. 4 – DIBS’ worst finish since the company’s June IPO at $20 a share.
  • Monday’s rally came on heavy volume of about 1M shares, or about 5x what’s typical for DIBS.
  • That said, the up move came on no apparent news other than some positive social-media buzz for the stock. The company’s next likely catalyst will come on Nov. 10, when 1stDibs.com (DIBS) plans to announce 3Q earnings.
  • DIBS runs a popular e-commerce site that sells antique furniture, jewelry, clothing, art and other high-end goods to retailers, interior designers and directly to consumers. The firm also unveiled NFT sales in August.
  • The company originally went public at $20 in in June, pricing the upper end of its initial public offering’s expected $18-$21/share range. DIBS then soared nearly 80% from there to peak at $35.46 intraday on June 30.
  • However, the stock then turned south, giving up nearly two-thirds of its value over three months to close at $12.06 on Oct. 4. DIBS has partly rebounded since then, but still remains 11.4% below its IPO price.
  • Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones analyzes the stock’s prospects here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.