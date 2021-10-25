1stDibs.com rallies for fifth straight session, up 14% on the day and 47% in three weeks
Oct. 25, 2021 6:06 PM ETDIBSBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Jewelry-and-antiques platform 1stDibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) popped some 15% Monday, rising for a fifth straight session as the stock approached a nearly 50% rebound from the post-IPO low that it closed at just three weeks ago.
- DIBS rose as much as 16.1% intraday Monday before pulling back slightly to end at $17.73, ahead 14.3% for the session. That’s 47% above the $12.06 that shares closed at on Oct. 4 – DIBS’ worst finish since the company’s June IPO at $20 a share.
- Monday’s rally came on heavy volume of about 1M shares, or about 5x what’s typical for DIBS.
- That said, the up move came on no apparent news other than some positive social-media buzz for the stock. The company’s next likely catalyst will come on Nov. 10, when 1stDibs.com (DIBS) plans to announce 3Q earnings.
- DIBS runs a popular e-commerce site that sells antique furniture, jewelry, clothing, art and other high-end goods to retailers, interior designers and directly to consumers. The firm also unveiled NFT sales in August.
- The company originally went public at $20 in in June, pricing the upper end of its initial public offering’s expected $18-$21/share range. DIBS then soared nearly 80% from there to peak at $35.46 intraday on June 30.
- However, the stock then turned south, giving up nearly two-thirds of its value over three months to close at $12.06 on Oct. 4. DIBS has partly rebounded since then, but still remains 11.4% below its IPO price.
