TotalEnergies, Aramco open first two fuel stations in planned Saudi network
Oct. 25, 2021 1:39 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)ARMCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TotalEnergies (TTE -0.4%) and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) say they have opened the first two service stations in their joint venture to launch a $1B fuel retail network across the country.
- The first step in a plan to upgrade a network of 270 service stations, the initial two are located in the Saudi capital Riyadh and in Saihatin on the east coast.
- "As the kingdom scales up tourism projects, we can expect domestic travel to increase, along with demand for hospitality and travel services," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser says in explaining the need for the project.
- The retail stations will be fitted with solar panels to reduce their carbon footprints, part of Saudi Arabia's new goal to reach net-zero by 2060.