Qatar says Exxon to farm into exploration block off eastern Canada

Oct. 25, 2021 9:28 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Exxon Posts 38 Percent Decline In Quarterly Profit

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Qatar says it signed an agreement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to farm into an exploration license off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, marking QatarEnergy’s first foray into offshore exploration in Canada.
  • QatarEnergy says it will hold a 40% participating interest in Block EL 1165A, where operator Exxon plans to drill the deepwater Hampden exploration well ~450 km offshore.
  • Exxon is close to finalizing an offshore rig required for the upcoming drilling campaign at Hampden, according to UpstreamOnline.com.
  • Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and plans to raise production to 127M metric tons/year by 2027 from the current 77M tons.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Exxon's revamped board of directors was debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.