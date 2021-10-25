Qatar says Exxon to farm into exploration block off eastern Canada
- Qatar says it signed an agreement with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to farm into an exploration license off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, marking QatarEnergy’s first foray into offshore exploration in Canada.
- QatarEnergy says it will hold a 40% participating interest in Block EL 1165A, where operator Exxon plans to drill the deepwater Hampden exploration well ~450 km offshore.
- Exxon is close to finalizing an offshore rig required for the upcoming drilling campaign at Hampden, according to UpstreamOnline.com.
- Qatar is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas and plans to raise production to 127M metric tons/year by 2027 from the current 77M tons.
- The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Exxon's revamped board of directors was debating whether to continue with several major oil and gas projects.