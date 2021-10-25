Exxon seeking carbon capture projects across Asia, calls for carbon price
Oct. 25, 2021 4:15 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is pursuing carbon capture storage hubs across Asia similar to the project it is building in Texas, and it has started talks with some countries about potential storage options for carbon dioxide, the company's head of low carbon solutions Joe Blommaert tells Reuters ahead of the Singapore International Energy Week.
- But for CCS to take off, a transparent carbon price and cross-border pricing adjustment systems will be needed to enable CO2 to be captured in one country and stored elsewhere, Blommaert says.
- "Because much of the world doesn't have carbon pricing, there's a risk that some operators will move to countries that don’t yet price emissions," he says.
- Blommaert points to Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia - where Exxon has oil and gas production facilities - as countries in the region with potential storage sites.
- Last month, Exxon said 10 other companies had agreed to join it in discussing plans that could lead to large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage technology on the Texas Gulf coast.