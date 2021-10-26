Celestica EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue; issues Q4, FY21 and FY22 guidance

Oct. 26, 2021
  • Celestica (NYSE:CLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.47B (-5.2% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Q4 2021 guidance: Revenue of $1.425 billion to $1.575 billion vs. consensus of $1.50B ; Adjusted EPS of $0.35 to $0.41 vs. consensus of $0.32 and Adj. operating margin of 4.5% at the mid-point of our revenue and non-IFRS adjusted EPS guidance ranges.
  • Full-Year 2021 guidance: Adjusted EPS of $1.24, compared to $0.98 for 2020, a growth rate of 27% vs. consensus of $1.15; Adj. operating margin of 4.0%, compared to 3.5% for 2020, an improvement of 50 basis points; Non-Cisco business revenue growth of 7% compared to 2020 and Lifecycle Solutions portfolio revenue concentration of approximately 60%, compared to 51% for 2020.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue to grow to at least $6.3B vs. consensus of $6.26B ; Adjusted EPS to increase by at least 20% compared to 2021 vs. consensus of $1.37 with estimated growth estimate of 18.65% and Adj. operating margin in the range of 4.0% to 5.0%.
