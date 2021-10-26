Reckitt Benckiser reports Q3 results; boosts full year revenue outlook

Oct. 26, 2021 4:15 AM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF), RBGLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF): Q3 Revenue of £3.27B (-6.8% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • The company said, "Following stronger than expected trading in Q3, we now expect LFL net revenue growth for FY 2021 in the range of 1-3%. This assumes a softer performance in Q4, reflecting primarily a likely reduction in COVID prevalence in the US and the resulting impact on Lysol.
  • However, our 2021 Group adjusted operating profit margin guidance, excluding IFCN China for the entirety of the year, remains unchanged at 22.7- 23.2%. As previously guided, our total Group margins will be lower due to the dilution related to IFCN China.
  • We remain confident in delivering margin improvement in 2022 and we are on track to exit 2022 with mid-single digit LFL net revenue growth.
  • We expect the 2021 adjusted net finance expense to be c.£240-260m, and the 2021 adjusted tax rate to be around 22%."
