Reckitt Benckiser reports Q3 results; boosts full year revenue outlook
Oct. 26, 2021 4:15 AM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF), RBGLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF): Q3 Revenue of £3.27B (-6.8% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- The company said, "Following stronger than expected trading in Q3, we now expect LFL net revenue growth for FY 2021 in the range of 1-3%. This assumes a softer performance in Q4, reflecting primarily a likely reduction in COVID prevalence in the US and the resulting impact on Lysol.
- However, our 2021 Group adjusted operating profit margin guidance, excluding IFCN China for the entirety of the year, remains unchanged at 22.7- 23.2%. As previously guided, our total Group margins will be lower due to the dilution related to IFCN China.
- We remain confident in delivering margin improvement in 2022 and we are on track to exit 2022 with mid-single digit LFL net revenue growth.
- We expect the 2021 adjusted net finance expense to be c.£240-260m, and the 2021 adjusted tax rate to be around 22%."