Neo Performance Materials launched $87.5M bought deal treasury and secondary stock offering

Oct. 26, 2021 4:33 AM ETNeo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) and a fund managed by Oaktree Capital Management (the "Selling Shareholder" or SS) have entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital and Canaccord Genuity, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters to purchase on a bought deal basis, 2,598,000 common shares of the company from treasury at a price of $19.25/share and 1,949,000 shares from the selling shareholder at $19.25/share for total gross proceeds of $87.5M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of shares.
  • The SS currently holds 12,509,155 common shares of the company, representing ~32.9% of the issued and outstanding shares. Following the closing will hold 10,560,155 common shares, representing ~ 26.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
  • Net proceeds from the treasury offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The company will not receive any of the proceeds of the shares sale.
  • The net proceeds of the secondary offering will be payable to the selling shareholder.
