Sensata Technologies buys SmartWitness Holdings; terms undisclosed
Oct. 26, 2021 6:15 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: SA News Team
- SmartWitness provides video telematics solutions. Ranked as one of the top five providers by industry analysts, the company sells exclusively through integrators and channel partners utilizing its platform, SmartAPI.
- The economic terms were not disclosed.
- The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and other customary closing conditions.
- Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST): “SmartWitness expands on Sensata’s recent acquisition of Xirgo Technologies by adding leading video hardware, software, and analytics services for fleets, with a highly complementary channel strategy leveraging TSP relationships as partners in delivering these solutions to market.”
- The companies expect to complete the transaction during Q4'21.
