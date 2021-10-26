Sensata Technologies buys SmartWitness Holdings; terms undisclosed

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • SmartWitness provides video telematics solutions. Ranked as one of the top five providers by industry analysts, the company sells exclusively through integrators and channel partners utilizing its platform, SmartAPI.
  • The economic terms were not disclosed.
  • The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and other customary closing conditions.
  • Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST): “SmartWitness expands on Sensata’s recent acquisition of Xirgo Technologies by adding leading video hardware, software, and analytics services for fleets, with a highly complementary channel strategy leveraging TSP relationships as partners in delivering these solutions to market.”
  • The companies expect to complete the transaction during Q4'21.
  • Previously (Oct. 26): Sensata Technologies EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue.
