Adtech firm Tremor signs exclusive global partnership with VIDAA for ACR data
Oct. 26, 2021 6:27 AM ETTremor International Ltd (TRMR)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Debuted in 2014, Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs. In just seven years, it has become a robust global contender in the smart TV platform space.
- The agreement sees Tremor International’s (NASDAQ:TRMR) technology platform gain exclusive access to VIDAA’s automatic content recognition ('ACR') data in the U.S. and internationally.
- The deal provides access to VIDAA’s distribution, reaching approximately 20 million smart TVs worldwide.
- The company will bring VIDAA’s ACR data into its TV Intelligence solution starting May 1, 2022.
- Shares of TRMR up 3% premarket.