Adtech firm Tremor signs exclusive global partnership with VIDAA for ACR data

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

  • Debuted in 2014, Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs. In just seven years, it has become a robust global contender in the smart TV platform space.
  • The agreement sees Tremor International’s (NASDAQ:TRMR) technology platform gain exclusive access to VIDAA’s automatic content recognition ('ACR') data in the U.S. and internationally.
  • The deal provides access to VIDAA’s distribution, reaching approximately 20 million smart TVs worldwide.
  • The company will bring VIDAA’s ACR data into its TV Intelligence solution starting May 1, 2022.
  • Shares of TRMR up 3% premarket.
