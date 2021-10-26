Hasbro EPS beats by $0.26, revenue in-line

Oct. 26, 2021 6:32 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96 beats by $0.26; GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $1.97B (+10.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares +0.28% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Entertainment segment revenue up 76%.
  • Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue up 32%.
  • Consumer Products segment revenue down 3%.
  • Operating profit of $367.9 million, or 18.7% of revenues, up 9%.
  • Adjusted operating profit of $389.6 million, or 19.8% of revenues, up 6%.
  • Further reduced debt and maintained a strong cash position.
  • Repaid $400.0 million of debt and funded the quarterly dividend.
  • Quarter ending cash of $1.18 billion.
