Hasbro EPS beats by $0.26, revenue in-line
Oct. 26, 2021 6:32 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.96 beats by $0.26; GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $1.97B (+10.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares +0.28% PM.
- Press Release
- Entertainment segment revenue up 76%.
- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment revenue up 32%.
- Consumer Products segment revenue down 3%.
- Operating profit of $367.9 million, or 18.7% of revenues, up 9%.
- Adjusted operating profit of $389.6 million, or 19.8% of revenues, up 6%.
- Further reduced debt and maintained a strong cash position.
- Repaid $400.0 million of debt and funded the quarterly dividend.
- Quarter ending cash of $1.18 billion.