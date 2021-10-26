Xerox EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 6:33 AM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $1.76B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- Shares -1.8% PM.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: “As a result of these ongoing challenges, we are revising our revenue guidance lower, but we are maintaining our free cash flow guidance of at least $500 million. Our focus on generating cash allows us to preserve, and in some cases increase, investments in innovation, while continuing to return more than 50% of free cash to shareholders and pursue M&A.”
- The company reduced its FY2021 revenue guidance to $7.1B vs. prior outlook of $7.2B and consensus of $7.26B.