Centene shares fall after mixed Q3 results, FY forecast

  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares fell over 4% premarket despite posting third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as the company struggled to keep a tight lid on costs.
  • The company's health benefits ratio worsened to 88.1% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 86.4% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Centene, however, forecast FY total revenue of $125.2B-$126.4B, up from prior guidance of $123.3B-$125.3B vs. consensus estimates of $124.99B.
  • Also raised its adjusted profit per share estimate of $5.05-$5.15, from prior guidance of $5.05-$5.35, compared to consensus estimates' of $5.12. Centene (CNC) expects FY health benefits ratio of 87.6%-88.0%.
  • The company's quarterly revenue increased 11% to $32.4B, beating analysts' estimate by $770M.
  • Centene (CNC) said that the increase in revenue was due to Medicaid membership growth. During the quarter, Medicaid membership increased to 14.77M from 13.18M.
  • At September 30, 2021, the company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $29.6B.
  • The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit of $1.26 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 3 cents.
  • Previously (Oct. 26): Centene EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue, boost FY guidance.
