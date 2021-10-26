Maximus secures a $323 million contract from the Securities and Exchange Commission

Oct. 26, 2021 6:41 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)By: SA News Team

Close up of businessmen came to an agreement in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

  • Under the 10-year contract, Maximus (NYSE:MMS) will expand its existing Enterprise EDGAR System Support Services to encompass the entire EDGAR system. The contract was awarded using the SEC OneIT IDIQ.
  • Maximus (MMS) received the award as the incumbent through its acquisition of Attain, a longtime SEC partner, earlier this year.
  • The contract also expands the scope of work Maximus currently holds to include enterprise IT infrastructure, modernization, digital transformation, agile software development, and cybersecurity services for EDGAR.
  • The company will also deliver comprehensive EDGAR application and ancillary system operations and maintenance and filer support.
