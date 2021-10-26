How underperforming hedge funds could spur a big end-of-year rally: At the Open

  • MKM Partners' technical analysis team sees echoes of 2013, where the market jumped in the fourth quarter as a chase mentality boosted prices.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) hit another record yesterday, looking for its fourth winning week in a row.
  • "The seasonal winds have shifted into year end. Momentum has improved even though we can say there is a short-term overbought condition developing," MKM Chief Market Technician J.C. O'Hara writes. "We note, investor sentiment has also improved. Equity exposure has ramped up."
  • Nearly a month into Q4, the key to further S&P gains may be how hedge funds have underperformed.
  • "The average long-short equity hedge fund has returned +11% year to date versus the S&P 500, +21%," O'Hara notes. "This large performance gap may create a chase mentality into year-end. Hedge Fund shorts have outperformed longs during this bull market."
  • An analogous year was 2013.
  • "Through the first 9 months of that year, the S&P 500 returned 21%," O'Hara says. "The largest pullback in 2013 was just under -7%. There was a mid-October pullback, which turned into the buying opportunity into year-end."
  • "After three quarters, the average long-short hedge fund lagged the S&P 500 by over -10%, similar to today. Hedge Funds became the incremental buyer into year-end with hopes of closing the performance gap. The S&P 500 tacked on another +9% in 4Q 2013."
  • Inflation trade overblown? "Inflation continues to be the largest tail-risk investors are attempting to manage," O'Hara adds. "We wonder if this trade is now a little overblown."
  • "We never want to be contrarian for contrarian sake, but if there is one area of the market that is crowded, it may easily be the inflation trade," he says.

  • Among the S&P sectors, MKM ranks them as:
  1. Overweight: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE)
  2. Neutral: Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV), Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI)
  3. Underweight: Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC)
