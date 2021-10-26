Invesco EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line
Oct. 26, 2021
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+22.0% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares +0.93% PM.
- $1,528.6 billion in ending AUM, an increase of 0.2% over the prior quarter; 26.5% operating margin; 42.1% adjusted operating margin
"We continue to see growth from our key capability areas, including ETFs, Fixed Income, China, Solutions, Alternatives, and Global Equities, With this growth, we have now had five consecutive quarters of net long-term inflows for the firm." said Marty Flanagan, President and CEO.