Corning EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 7:16 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Corning (NYSE:GLW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $3.6B (+20.0% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Shares -1.6% PM.
- For Q4, the company expects core sales to be in the range of $3.5B-$3.7B vs. consensus of $3.62B with core EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 vs. consensus of $0.57.
- Profitability is expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis due to further reductions in automotive industry-related sales and lower Corning Gorilla Glass sales following large product launches by customers.
- Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Strong execution resulted in another outstanding quarter as sales reached an all-time high. For the full year, we are on pace to reach $14 billion in sales and over $2 in EPS. We are successfully capturing a compelling set of long-term growth opportunities by innovating, extending commercial relationships, and scaling operations to meet robust demand. We are advancing our market leadership and expect to grow again in 2022.”