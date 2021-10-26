Corning EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue

Oct. 26, 2021 7:16 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 misses by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $3.6B (+20.0% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
  • Shares -1.6% PM.
  • Press Release
  • For Q4, the company expects core sales to be in the range of $3.5B-$3.7B vs. consensus of $3.62B with core EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.55 vs. consensus of $0.57.
  • Profitability is expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis due to further reductions in automotive industry-related sales and lower Corning Gorilla Glass sales following large product launches by customers.
  • Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Strong execution resulted in another outstanding quarter as sales reached an all-time high. For the full year, we are on pace to reach $14 billion in sales and over $2 in EPS. We are successfully capturing a compelling set of long-term growth opportunities by innovating, extending commercial relationships, and scaling operations to meet robust demand. We are advancing our market leadership and expect to grow again in 2022.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.