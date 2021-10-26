SQZ Biotechnologies gets positive DSMB opinion for early-stage SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 trial
Oct. 26, 2021 SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) announces that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 1/2 clinical trial SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 has recommended that the trial advance into the combination stage with checkpoint inhibitors.
- SQZ-PBMC-HPV is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- The study’s primary outcome measures in the monotherapy and combination phases of the trial include safety and tolerability.
- The combination stage of the trial is now open for enrollment and will include checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 pathways.
- In parallel, the company plans to continue to enroll in the highest dose monotherapy cohort.