SQZ Biotechnologies gets positive DSMB opinion for early-stage SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 trial

Stem cells of the body under a microscope. Cellular Therapy and Regeneration 3D illustration.

bibbidiStudio/iStock via Getty Images

  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) announces that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 1/2 clinical trial SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 has recommended that the trial advance into the combination stage with checkpoint inhibitors.
  • SQZ-PBMC-HPV is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
  • The study’s primary outcome measures in the monotherapy and combination phases of the trial include safety and tolerability.
  • The combination stage of the trial is now open for enrollment and will include checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 pathways.
  • In parallel, the company plans to continue to enroll in the highest dose monotherapy cohort.
