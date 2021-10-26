Diginex rallies on its crypto exchange, EQONEX listing Polkadot token on its platform
Oct. 26, 2021 7:25 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- EQONEX, crypto exchange of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS), announces it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform.
- As per research published by EQONEX Labs, the Polkadot network is a "game changing" viable alternative to Ethereum.
- The new DOT listing came in post the announcement that Digivault, EQONEX Group's crypto custodian, became the first custodian registered by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, to provide secure custody services for DOT.
- "We've listed this token due to its contribution to solving the problems of being able to offer interoperability, decentralisation and scalability simultaneously. Polkadot has also designed a ground-breaking blockchain protocol which allows for communication between different blockchains that are then connected, from a security and governance perspective by the core 'Relay Chain," EQONEX Group CEO Richard Byworth commented.
- Diginex shares trade 66% higher premarket