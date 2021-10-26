Hydrofarm Holdings to buy Innovative Growers Equipment for $58M; announces prelim Q3 results, updates FY21 guidance
Oct. 26, 2021 7:27 AM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) entered an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Innovative Growers Equipment Inc. ('IGE'), a manufacturer of horticulture benches, racking and LED lighting systems.
- The acquisition of IGE marks the fifth and latest in a succession of purchases made by Hydrofarm during 2021.
- The transaction represents a multiple of ~7x IGE’s estimated 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding synergies.
- The Company will fund the total purchase price of ~$58.0M using a combination of cash, the Company’s credit facilities, and ~$11.6M in HYFM common stock.
- Per the terms, IGE will become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hydrofarm Holdings Group.
- Based on an estimated Nov. 1st closing date, the Company expects IGE to contribute approx. an incremental $6.0M in net sales and less than $1.0M in Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021.
- The transaction is expected to close in early November 2021.
- Q3 prelim results: The Company sees net sales in the range of $121.0M to $124.0M (consensus: $138.88M) vs. $96.7M in last year's quarter; sees net income between $13.3M and $18.3M vs. $2.7M; and adjusted EBITDA between $14.4M and $16.4M vs. $7.4M.
- "We now estimate that the Y/Y increase was driven entirely by M&A growth."
- FY21 outlook: Net sales growth between 37% and 43% or ~$470.0M to $490.0M vs. a consensus of $511.41M; Adjusted EBITDA of $47.0M to $53.0M, or ~10% to 11% of net sales for the full fiscal year, up from ~6% in the prior year.