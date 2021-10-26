JetBlue gains after earnings beat, expects demand to re-accelerate

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320 airplane Cartagena airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) tracks higher after topping Q3 estimates.
  • The carrier says revenue was 5.5% during the quarter in comparison to 2019, which is better mark than the planning assumption of a 6% to 9% drop. The revenue outperformance is said to be mainly the result of fare options initiative, as well as an uptick in demand as the quarter closed out.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $140M in Q3 vs. the planning assumption range of $75M to $125M.
  • JBLU outlook: "We believe that demand is once again poised to re-accelerate into the peak holiday periods and beyond as people continue to adjust to a new normal. We are marching towards a full recovery and a return to sustained profitability, with margin as our north star."
  • The planning assumption is for capacity to be -4% to -7% in Q4 from the 2019 level.
  • Shares of JBLU are up 0.88% after the earnings topper.
