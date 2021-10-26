Coinbase Global gets Buy rating from Citi as investors adopt cryptocurrencies
Oct. 26, 2021 7:32 AM ET
- Citi analyst Peter Christianson initiates Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy/High Risk rating, noting that it would give investors direct exposure to increased retail and institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies.
- Coinbase (COIN) stock gains 2.1% in premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) only rises 0.1% to $62.8K, but ethereum (ETH-USD) increases 2.0%.
- Christianson sees Coinbase (COIN), as a crypto-economy facilitator, poised "to make 'higher highs and higher lows' relative to crypto volatility as adoption increases."
- He also points to the company's potential expansion to offerings outside of transaction facilitation — cold wallet storage, Dapps and/or APIs to outside DeFi protocols, staking, prepaid debit cards, NFTs, etc.
- In addition, Coinbase's (COIN) embracing regulatory compliance could become a competitive advantage longer-term, he said.
- Sets price target at $415, implying ~28% upside.
- The Buy rating compares with SA Authors' average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 2 Bearish) and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
