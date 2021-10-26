Canon EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue

Oct. 26, 2021 7:37 AM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canon (NYSE:CAJ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $7.44B (+3.9% Y/Y) misses by $410M.
  • Press Release
  • Taking into consideration solid demand, Canon’s 2021 full-year projection on a consolidated basis is net sales of ¥3,600.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%, which was maintained from its previous outlook; operating profit is ¥272.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 146.0%; income before income taxes and net income attributable to Canon Inc. are ¥298.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 128.7% and ¥201.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 141.2%, which were maintained from its previous outlook due to valuation gain on securities.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.