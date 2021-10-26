Canon EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 7:37 AM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7.44B (+3.9% Y/Y) misses by $410M.
- Taking into consideration solid demand, Canon’s 2021 full-year projection on a consolidated basis is net sales of ¥3,600.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%, which was maintained from its previous outlook; operating profit is ¥272.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 146.0%; income before income taxes and net income attributable to Canon Inc. are ¥298.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 128.7% and ¥201.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 141.2%, which were maintained from its previous outlook due to valuation gain on securities.