GE moves higher as Q3 earnings, industrial free cash flow top estimates
Oct. 26, 2021 7:35 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.6% pre-market after reporting higher than expected Q3 earnings and raising its full-year earnings guidance.
- GE swung to net EPS of $1.08 from a $1.09 loss in the year-ago quarter, while revenue fell 0.5% to $18.43B from $18.53B a year earlier.
- GE now expects FY 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.80-$2.10, compared with previous guidance of $1.20-$2.00, in line with $1.90 analyst consensus estimate.
- Q3 industrial free cash flow totaled $1.7B, well above ~$1B forecast by Wall Street.
- For the full year, GE narrowed its guidance range for industrial free cash flow to $3.75B-$4.75B from its previous outlook of $3.5B-$5B.
- Q3 revenues among GE's business segments: Aviation rose 10% Y/Y to $5.4B but missed $5.59B analyst consensus; Healthcare fell 5% to $4.34B, also missing consensus of $4.6B; Power came in roughly flat at $4.026B but well above $3.82B consensus; Renewable Energy fell 7% to $4.21B and missed expectations of $4.66B.
- Q3 orders by segment: Aviation jumped 69% Y/Y to $6.9B; Healthcare increased 21% to $4.97B; Power gained 8% to $3.66B; Renewable Energy rose 65% to $6.59B.
- "Orders grew, margins expanded, our overall cash performance was significantly better, and Aviation is building momentum and showing continued signs of recovery," CEO Larry Culp said.
- GE shares have gained 21% YTD, nearly matching the gain in the broader S&P 500.