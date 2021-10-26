GE moves higher as Q3 earnings, industrial free cash flow top estimates

Oct. 26, 2021 7:35 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments

General Electric Aviation Facility. GE Aviation is a Provider of GE90 and LEAP Jet Engines IX

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.6% pre-market after reporting higher than expected Q3 earnings and raising its full-year earnings guidance.
  • GE swung to net EPS of $1.08 from a $1.09 loss in the year-ago quarter, while revenue fell 0.5% to $18.43B from $18.53B a year earlier.
  • GE now expects FY 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.80-$2.10, compared with previous guidance of $1.20-$2.00, in line with $1.90 analyst consensus estimate.
  • Q3 industrial free cash flow totaled $1.7B, well above ~$1B forecast by Wall Street.
  • For the full year, GE narrowed its guidance range for industrial free cash flow to $3.75B-$4.75B from its previous outlook of $3.5B-$5B.
  • Q3 revenues among GE's business segments: Aviation rose 10% Y/Y to $5.4B but missed $5.59B analyst consensus; Healthcare fell 5% to $4.34B, also missing consensus of $4.6B; Power came in roughly flat at $4.026B but well above $3.82B consensus; Renewable Energy fell 7% to $4.21B and missed expectations of $4.66B.
  • Q3 orders by segment: Aviation jumped 69% Y/Y to $6.9B; Healthcare increased 21% to $4.97B; Power gained 8% to $3.66B; Renewable Energy rose 65% to $6.59B.
  • "Orders grew, margins expanded, our overall cash performance was significantly better, and Aviation is building momentum and showing continued signs of recovery," CEO Larry Culp said.
  • GE shares have gained 21% YTD, nearly matching the gain in the broader S&P 500.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.