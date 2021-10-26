Mind Medicine expands pipeline with MDMA Autism Spectrum Disorder program
Oct. 26, 2021 8:08 AM ETMind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) announces an expansion of its pipeline with the launch of a program to develop R(-)-MDMA for the treatment of social anxiety and functioning in diagnoses that include Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
- The company plans to advance its R(-)-MDMA development program targeting US and EU registration and expects to initiate its first clinical trials in 2022.
- The double blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study will assess differences in acute and lasting effects between MDMA and its two enantiomers in healthy subjects and will provide important data on the optimal treatment model for R(-)-MDMA.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.