Cracker Barrel Old Country Store tipped by BofA to see more near-term pressure
Oct. 26, 2021
- Bank of America begins coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Neutral rating.
- Analyst Sara Senatore: "We are impressed by CBRL’s consistent performance over time and management’s steady hands through the pandemic. But the clockwork outperformance CBRL posted prior to 2020 has been less consistent through the pandemic. With consumers pulling back on travel and tourism, while also preferring higher price restaurants (likely related in our view given budget shifts), pressure on CBRL is likely to persist NT."
- On the positive side, returns at the acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company are noted to be attractive, suggesting that if Cracker Barrel (CBRL) can systemize growth for te concept, it should be ROI-accretive.
- BofA assigns a price objective of $148 to CRBL vs. the average Wall Street PT of $144.33.