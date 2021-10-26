West Fraser to buy South Carolina OSB mill in $280M deal

  • West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) agrees to acquire Georgia Pacific's oriented strand board mill near Allendale, S. Car., for $280M.
  • The facility has been idle since late 2019, and the company plans to spend $70M to upgrade and optimize the plant in preparation for its restart, which is expected to take nine months.
  • "After modernization, the Allendale facility will enhance West Fraser's OSB portfolio with its attractive location in the U.S. South where fibre is abundant and low-cost," the company says.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Moser expects strong Q3 results from West Fraser, yet "shares remain well undervalued relative to how the intrinsic value of the business could evolve over the next 3-5 years."
