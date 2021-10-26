Precigen gets FDA greenlight for early-stage PRGN-3007 cancer trial
Oct. 26, 2021 Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) announces that the U.S. FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate the Phase 1/1b trial of PRGN-3007 in advanced receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive ((ROR1+)) hematological and solid tumors.
- ROR1 is expressed in multiple hematological tumors and solid tumors, including breast adenocarcinomas encompassing triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and lung adenocarcinoma.
- The trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PRGN-3007 in patients with advanced ROR1+ hematological (Arm 1) and solid (Arm 2) tumors.
- The study will enroll in two parts: an initial 3+3 dose escalation in each arm followed by a dose expansion at the maximum tolerated dose (MTD).