Hot Stocks: FB, UPS, GE advance on earnings news; UHS, GLW drop
Oct. 26, 2021 8:44 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB), UPSGE, UHS, GLWBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) highlighted a busy day for earnings news on Tuesday, with the stock advancing before the opening bell despite a soft revenue figure and a cautious outlook.
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) and GE (NYSE:GE) also topped the list of big names posting pre-market gains in the wake of their earnings releases.
- Meanwhile, quarterly results had the opposite impact on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Corning (NYSE:GLW). Both dropped in the wake of disappointing earnings figures.
Gainers
- Facebook (FB) rallied in pre-market trading despite revenue for its latest quarter that missed expectations. The shortfall came amid well-publicized changes in Apple's operating system, which made it harder to collect user data and impacted the social media giant's advertising revenues.
- The company also lowered its guidance as a result of the Apple changes.
- FB rose nearly 2% before the opening bell, as the worries about Apple had already been baked into the stock price. The stock had fallen last week after the Apple updates led to a disastrous earnings report at Snap.
- UPS (UPS) also saw strength in pre-market action, advancing by 4% in the wake of its quarterly report. The company beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 9% to $23.2B.
- Earnings news also sparked pre-market gains in General Electric (GE). Investors focused on a better-than-projected bottom line, although the company missed revenue projections with a top-line figure that dropped 5% from last year. GE advanced more than 1% before the bell.
Decliners
- A disappointing profit figure sparked a decline in Universal Health Services (UHS). Revenue climbed 8% from last year, but a rise in expenses led to a dip in the company's net income. Shares fell about 4% on the news.
- Corning (GLW) lost ground in pre-market action, falling by almost 4% in the wake of its quarterly report. Earnings fell short of expectations despite 20% top-line growth.
- For more of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, turn to SA's dynamic On The Move section.