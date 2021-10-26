Hot Stocks: FB, UPS, GE advance on earnings news; UHS, GLW drop

  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) highlighted a busy day for earnings news on Tuesday, with the stock advancing before the opening bell despite a soft revenue figure and a cautious outlook.
  • UPS (NYSE:UPS) and GE (NYSE:GE) also topped the list of big names posting pre-market gains in the wake of their earnings releases.
  • Meanwhile, quarterly results had the opposite impact on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and Corning (NYSE:GLW). Both dropped in the wake of disappointing earnings figures.

Gainers

  • Facebook (FB) rallied in pre-market trading despite revenue for its latest quarter that missed expectations. The shortfall came amid well-publicized changes in Apple's operating system, which made it harder to collect user data and impacted the social media giant's advertising revenues.
  • The company also lowered its guidance as a result of the Apple changes.
  • FB rose nearly 2% before the opening bell, as the worries about Apple had already been baked into the stock price. The stock had fallen last week after the Apple updates led to a disastrous earnings report at Snap.
  • UPS (UPS) also saw strength in pre-market action, advancing by 4% in the wake of its quarterly report. The company beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 9% to $23.2B.
  • Earnings news also sparked pre-market gains in General Electric (GE). Investors focused on a better-than-projected bottom line, although the company missed revenue projections with a top-line figure that dropped 5% from last year. GE advanced more than 1% before the bell.

Decliners

