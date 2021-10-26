BlackRock enhances ESG ETF suite to cover EU’s Climate Transition Benchmark
Oct. 26, 2021
- Tuesday, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced that it has modified a series of climate-associated ETFs to adhere to the European Union Climate Transition Benchmark 'CTB' on six funds that have $9B in assets under management.
- “Our focus continues to be on aligning ESG ETFs with emerging standards in sustainable investing and offering clients more choice when seeking to implement their sustainability goals," Manuela Sperandeo, BlackRock's head of sustainable indexing for the EMEA, said in a note with regards to the announcement.
- The six ETFs that BLK will modify are the:
- iShares MSCI Europe ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEUD)
- iShares MSCI EMU ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EMUD)
- iShares MSCI Japan ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEJD)
- iShares MSCI World ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEWD)
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEDS)
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF (EEDM)
- All six funds will now follow the EU’s CTB, which aims to help cap global warming to the Paris Climate Accords' 1.5°C trajectory.
- In following the CTB, the ETFs will implement a 30% carbon-intensity reduction.
- In addition, all six funds will introduce an enhanced environmental-harm screen on Nov. 30, 2022.
- The screen will exclude companies involved in developing or selling nuclear weapons, tobacco, civilian firearms, thermal coal and oil sands.
- In other ESG ETF news, the VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE) recently started trading on the Cboe exchange.