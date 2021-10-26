Lockheed Martin plunges on bearish revenue guidance; to reassess five-year plan
Oct. 26, 2021 8:54 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) -8.1% pre-market after Q3 earnings and sales fell from the year-ago quarter, while the company cut revenue expectations for this year and next and said it will reassess its five-year business plan.
- Lockheed's Q3 net income fell by nearly two-thirds to $614M from $1.8B in the year-earlier period, while sales slipped to $16B from $16.5B; earnings included non-cash pension settlement charges of $1.7B, or $4.72/share after tax.
- For FY 2021, the company now sees adjusted EPS of ~$27.17, above $26.62 analyst consensus estimate and $26.70-$27.00 prior guidance, but it guides for revenues of ~$67B vs. $68.33B consensus and prior guidance of $67.3B-$68.7B.
- For FY 2022, Lockheed forecasts revenues of ~$66B, well below the $70.46B consensus.
- The surprisingly gloomy outlook comes as the company said it has "recently undertaken a reassessment of our five-year business plan given recent external and programmatic events."
- "Our conclusions, which are reflected in our updated 2021 guidance and subsequent trend information, reflect continuing strong cash flow generation, but a slight reduction in revenue in 2022 and roughly flat to low-single-digit growth rates in both revenue and segment operating profit over the next few years, with increasing growth opportunities in the years that follow," Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet said.
- Q3 revenues by segment: Aeronautics fell 1.7% Y/Y to $6.57B; Rotary and Mission Systems were roughly flat at $3.98B; Missiles and Fire Control fell 6.4% to $2.78B; Space slid 5.1% to $2.7B.
- Lockheed shares have gained 6% YTD, well below the broader market.