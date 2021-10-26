Invesco stock rises after ETFs, fixed income, inflows boost Q3 bottom line
Oct. 26, 2021 8:54 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock gains 1.1% after Q3 earnings top estimates with the help of net long-term inflows and growth in China, ETFs, and fixed income.
- "We continue to see growth from our key capability areas, including ETFs, Fixed Income, China, Solutions, Alternatives, and Global Equities," said Marty Flanagan, president and CEO. "With this growth, we have now had five consecutive quarters of net long-term inflows for the firm."
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.77 beats the $0.73 consensus and compares with $0.78 in Q2 2021 and $0.53 in Q3 2020.
- Assets under management rise 0.2% during the quarter, reaching $1.528T at Q3-end, up from $1.525T at the end of Q2. Average AUM increased 4.1% during Q3.
- Q3 net long-term inflows of $13.3B vs. $31.1B in Q2.
- Net market losses and foreign exchange rate movements decreased AUM by $14.6B and $4.0B, respectively, in Q3.
- Q3 adjusted operating income margin improves to 42.1% from 41.5% in the prior quarter.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Invesco EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line