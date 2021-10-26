Best Buy attracts positive outlook from Piper Sandler ahead of key holiday spending period

Oct. 26, 2021 8:56 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Piper Sandler boosts its price target on Overweight-rated Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to $155 from $150 on its view that the company's membership pricing discounts are solid.
  • The firm's analysis of BBY's Totaltech membership program and Mastercard's holiday spending outlook for consumer electronics are both said to look favorable.
  • Best Buy is expected to report earnings around November 19.
  • BBY is up 0.44% in premarket action to $121.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $95.93 to $128.58.
  • Best Buy is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with a big update from the National Retail Federation on its holiday sales forecast on the way.
