Best Buy attracts positive outlook from Piper Sandler ahead of key holiday spending period
Oct. 26, 2021 8:56 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Piper Sandler boosts its price target on Overweight-rated Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to $155 from $150 on its view that the company's membership pricing discounts are solid.
- The firm's analysis of BBY's Totaltech membership program and Mastercard's holiday spending outlook for consumer electronics are both said to look favorable.
- Best Buy is expected to report earnings around November 19.
- BBY is up 0.44% in premarket action to $121.01 vs. the 52-week trading range of $95.93 to $128.58.
- Best Buy is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with a big update from the National Retail Federation on its holiday sales forecast on the way.