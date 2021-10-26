Emmaus Life Sciences files for UAE approval of sickle cell disease therapy Endari
Oct. 26, 2021 9:03 AM ETEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) submitted an application to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) Ministry of Health seeking approval of Endari to treat acute complications of sickle cell disease.
- Review of the marketing authorization application is expected to take 10 to 12 months. During the review period, Endari may be prescribed in the U.A.E. on a named patient, or early access, basis.
- "This U.A.E application submission is the first of several full marketing applications we expect to file in Gulf Cooperation Council states for Endari, to treat the numerous sickle cell disease patients in the MENA region," said Yutaka Niihara, chairman and CEO, Emmaus.