Emmaus Life Sciences files for UAE approval of sickle cell disease therapy Endari

Oct. 26, 2021 9:03 AM ETEmmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Sickle cells in bloodstream

Artur Plawgo/iStock via Getty Images

  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCPK:EMMA) submitted an application to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) Ministry of Health seeking approval of Endari to treat acute complications of sickle cell disease.
  • Review of the marketing authorization application is expected to take 10 to 12 months. During the review period, Endari may be prescribed in the U.A.E. on a named patient, or early access, basis.
  • "This U.A.E application submission is the first of several full marketing applications we expect to file in Gulf Cooperation Council states for Endari, to treat the numerous sickle cell disease patients in the MENA region," said Yutaka Niihara, chairman and CEO, Emmaus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.