  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shares tick up on light volume in premarket despite missing Q3 results, reflecting smaller net asset value from operations of $0.23 per share vs. $0.42, according to its earnings report.
  • Q3 total return based on NAV of 4.6% declines substantially from 11.72% from the same period a year ago.
  • Still, NAV per share of $5.03 in Q3 increases from $4.91 in the prior quarter.
  • Q3 net assets from operations of $11.3M, compared with a $6.5M increase in Q2.
  • Q3 net investment income of $0.08 misses the consensus estimate of $0.09 vs. $0.09 from a year ago, and also misses the total investment income estimate of $10.30M to $9.8M, up from $7.8M in Q2.
  • The bulk of total investment income comes from collateralized loan obligation equity investment of $5.1M and $4.5M in debt investment.
  • The weighted average yield of the company's debt investments was 7.5% at current cost in Q3, compared with 7.6% in Q2.
  • The weighted effective yield of its CLO equity investments was 9.1% in Q3 vs. 10.4% in the prior quarter.
  • Weighted average credit rating of 2.0 based on total fair value, down from 2.1 in Q2.
  • Conference call is on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. ET.
