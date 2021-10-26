S&P Global, IHS Markit more likely to get U.K. antitrust approval (update)
Oct. 26, 2021 9:11 AM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), SPGIBy: SA News Team
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) appear to be closer to receiving U.K. antitrust approval after the Competition and Markets Authority said it's more likely to allow the deal following concessions. S&P Global and IHS Market both rose about 4%.
- The stock moves come also after S&P Global earlier raised it synergy targets for the combination during its Q3 earnings call.
- "The CMA considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by S&P Global Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd., or a modified version of them, might be accepted by the CMA under the Enterprise Act 2002," according to a CMA filing today.
- Recall the CMA said last week that it may approve the combination if it were to address the authority's competition concerns.
- S&P Global Chief Executive Doug Peterson said earlier during the Q3 earnings call that the companies have made "substantial progress" with all regulators and there are a number of remedies that must be done to complete the deal.
- Peterson also raised synergy targets for the transaction and he now estimate that it will be $530 to $580M of cost synergies and $330 to $360M of revenue synergies.
- Earlier, S&P Global EPS beats by $0.39, beats on revenue.