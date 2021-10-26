Waste Management misses 3Q EPS estimates; raises FY21 revenue growth outlook
Oct. 26, 2021 9:11 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is down 1.45% pre-market after announcing its 3Q21 financial results.
- 3Q revenues grew +21.0% Y/Y to $4.67B, with revenue in the company's collection and disposal business growing by $260M compared to the prior year quarter owing to volume increases and growth from yield.
- Adj. operating EBITDA came at $1.31B vs. $1.33B consensus and $1.14B in 3Q20.
- Jim Fish, WM's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Strong organic growth and continued progress on the integration of the Advanced Disposal business powered our robust revenue growth in the third quarter and led to a more than 14% increase in adjusted operating EBITDA and a more than 15% increase in net cash provided by operating activities. Our solid results put us on track to meet our full-year financial targets despite accelerating cost inflation."
- However, the Houston, Texas-based waste disposal company missed the Wall Street estimates for EPS, recording an adjusted EPS of $1.26. Quarterly net income stood at $538M vs. $390M in the prior year quarter.
- Waste Management has raised its 2021 revenue growth outlook, expecting a growth of 17% to 17.5% vs. prior guidance of 15.5%-16% Y/Y growth. Consensus estimates call for an annual revenue of $17.66B, translating to a 16.02% Y/Y growth.
- Combined internal revenue growth from yield and volume in the collection and disposal business is expected to be about 6.5%, driven by the company’s disciplined pricing programs and strong outlook for continued volume recovery.
- Full-year adj. operating EBITDA is expected to be between $5B and $5.1B in 2021, while free cash flow is expected to be between $2.5B and $2.6B - both in line with the prior guidance.
- The company also expects to capture between $80M and $85M in cost synergies in 2021 from the acquisition of Advanced Disposal, which is on track to achieve $150M in total annual run-rate synergies from cost and capital savings. Additionally, it plans to buyback an additional $350M of its common stock in the year.