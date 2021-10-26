Sterling bags $152M specialty service projects

  • Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) announces that our Specialty Services segment was awarded projects totaling $152M during Q3 2021.
  • These projects included data centers, ecommerce, distribution centers, industrial warehouses, and multi-family residential facilities.
  • “We continue to see very strong end-market demand in this segment especially around E-Infrastructure which includes large data and distribution centers. In addition to our core E-Infrastructure customers, we began adding new large customers in the quarter that are expanding their Ecommerce efforts. These large-scale projects demand high-speed, high-quality execution, which enables us to differentiate ourselves from others. These new wins in the quarter will enable us to finish 2021 strong and have a robust start to 2022.” stated Joe Cutillo, CEO.
