Sterling bags $152M specialty service projects
Oct. 26, 2021 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
- Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) announces that our Specialty Services segment was awarded projects totaling $152M during Q3 2021.
- These projects included data centers, ecommerce, distribution centers, industrial warehouses, and multi-family residential facilities.
- “We continue to see very strong end-market demand in this segment especially around E-Infrastructure which includes large data and distribution centers. In addition to our core E-Infrastructure customers, we began adding new large customers in the quarter that are expanding their Ecommerce efforts. These large-scale projects demand high-speed, high-quality execution, which enables us to differentiate ourselves from others. These new wins in the quarter will enable us to finish 2021 strong and have a robust start to 2022.” stated Joe Cutillo, CEO.