My Size secures contract from Dockers Turkey

Clothes: Blue Jeans

Floortje/E+ via Getty Images

  • MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has been awarded a contract from Dockers, Turkey, an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).
  • Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey, Dockers has decided to integrate MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing technology solution.
  • Dockers is an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co., then specializing in denim, introduced the Dockers brand in 1986.
  • The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for a subsidiary of the world's global leader in jeans wear.
  • Shares of MYSZ up 7.67% PM.
