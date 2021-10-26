My Size secures contract from Dockers Turkey
Oct. 26, 2021 9:12 AM ETMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ), LEVIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has been awarded a contract from Dockers, Turkey, an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).
- Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey, Dockers has decided to integrate MySize's proprietary AI-driven sizing technology solution.
- Dockers is an American brand of garments and other accessories from Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co., then specializing in denim, introduced the Dockers brand in 1986.
- The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for a subsidiary of the world's global leader in jeans wear.
- Shares of MYSZ up 7.67% PM.