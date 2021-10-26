Tesla stock: What is next after a one trillion dollar market cap?
Oct. 26, 2021 9:15 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), LCID, FSR, GOEVARVLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor140 Comments
- There is no question that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls are taking a victory lap with shares over $1,000 and the market cap clearing the one trillion dollar level.
- ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reminds that the firm predicted 30% margins for Tesla (TSLA) about two years when the automaker was consistently unprofitable. Last week, Tesla reported automotive gross margin of 28.8% (ex-regulatory credits). Wood believes the best is yet to come. "While the ride may not be smooth given the execution risks associated with new factories in new geographies, in our view Tesla’s margin expansion has further to go," she writes.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says Tesla (TSLA) must see two things happen for the share price to hit its bull case price target of $1,500. First, Tesla (TSLA) must solve its "high class" problem of demand outstripping supply through the gigafactory openings in Austin and Berlin. Second, TSLA needs a smooth road in China without the public relations hits seen earlier this year. Ives and team believe that Tesla will have the capacity for ~2M unit production annually by the end of 2022 from roughly 1M unit production today.
- Within the EV sector, the Tesla halo extended to Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) yesterday with big gains all around.
- Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are down 0.35% premarket to $1,021.38. The EV stock is up about 18% since the Q3 earnings report. Even with the rally to over a one trillion market cap, Tesla (TSLA) is not at its peak EV-to-sales ratio.