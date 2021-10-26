James River provides Q3 prelims
Oct. 26, 2021
- For Q3, James River (NASDAQ:JRVR) expects to report a net loss between $23 and $26M and an adj. net operating loss to be between $25.5 and $28.5M.
- The combined ratio for the quarter is expected to be between 120-125%.
- The combined ratio for the Excess and Surplus Lines segment would have been in the low 80s for Q3, an improvement as compared to the prior year quarter.
- Growth in the E&S segment Gross Written Premium was ~20% as compared to the prior year quarter, and ~10% across the company.
- The results are inclusive of the pre-tax impacts of catastrophe losses of $5M related to Hurricane Ida, net of reinsurance recoveries, additional reinstatement premiums of $8.1M for casualty treaties in the E&S segment, $29.6M related to the earlier announced LPT, and adverse development of $15.1M LPT, and related to the Casualty Reinsurance segment.
- Shares trade 2.3% down premarket