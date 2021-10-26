Ocugen extends gains as WHO panel begins review of partner’s COVID-19 vaccine

Oct. 26, 2021 9:17 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

India"s Covaxin Vaccine Administered In Harare

Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images News

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) continues to rise with a ~25.8% gain in early hours as the market eagerly awaits the World Health Organization (WHO) to clear the COVID-19 vaccine it has partnered with the developer Bharat Biotech to commercialize in the U.S.
  • The WHO’s Technical Advisory Group is currently reviewing the data for the COVID-19 shot named Covaxin, and a decision on its Emergency Use Listing is expected soon, Reuters reported.
  • "If all is in place and all goes well, and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing on Tuesday.
  • WHO clearance for the vaccine is a crucial step for millions of its recipients in India to travel abroad. Starting Nov. 08, the U.S. is set to open borders for all international travelers who have received a WHO-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has demonstrated about 78% efficacy against COVID-19 in late-stage trials.
