Verizon teams up with Amazon's Kuiper initiative to develop connectivity in remote areas
Oct. 26, 2021 9:21 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)AMZNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Verizon Communication (NYSE:VZ) collaborates with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) low earth orbit satellite network program - Project Kuiper - to develop consumer and enterprise connectivity solutions across unserved communities in the U.S.
- Under the partnership, Project Kuiper will deliver cellular backhaul solutions to extend Verizon’s 4G/LTE and 5G data networks, connecting customers operating in rural and remote locations.
- The move comes as a part of Amazon's Project Kuiper initiative which targets to increase global broadband access through a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low earth orbit around the planet.
- Amazon has committed an initial $10B to the program.
- "There are billions of people without reliable broadband access, and no single company will close the digital divide on its own. Verizon is a leader in wireless technology and infrastructure, and we’re proud to be working together to explore bringing fast, reliable broadband to the customers and communities who need it most," says Andy Jassy CEO of Amazon.
- AMZN stock is up 1% in pre-market trading. VZ trading flat.
