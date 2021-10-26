Hasbro posts earnings beat, supply chain challenges weigh on top line
Oct. 26, 2021 9:27 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)MATBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares are in the green pre-market as the company reports Q3 earnings above consensus and revenue in-line with expectations.
- Revenue growth of 11% Y/Y was driven by the Entertainment segment, which is up 76%. Revenue rose 49% when compared to Q2 2021.
- Management blamed supply chain challenges for a slight decline in the Consumer Products segment. Supply chain disruption, including limited capacity and port congestion resulted in approximately $100 million of orders that were not filled in the quarter with the majority of that fulfilled in early Q4. Operating profit and margin were negatively affected by the lower revenue along with higher freight costs.
- Hasbro continues to provide guidance for full-year revenue growth between 13% and 16%, vs consensus of 14%, and operating margins of 15%, similar to last year. "We have orders to support the high end of the revenue growth range, but there are supply chain factors out of our control which could impact our ability to fully achieve the upside," reads the press release.
- Shares of HAS trade up 3.48%, while peer MAT is up 1.99%.
- Read up on Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) earning report in which the company raised its full-year guidance.